Mitch McConnell's Wife Elaine Chao Spotted Leaving His Rehab Center

As internet sleuths dissect Mitch McConnell's proof-of-life photo, his wife Elaine Chao surfaced in the flesh ... leaving the rehabilitation center where the Senator is recovering ... we've got a photo ... and it's authentic.

The former U.S. Secretary of Labor was spotted Tuesday making a low-key exit from the rehab facility where the longtime Kentucky Senator is recovering after suffering a fall last month. It's the first time Chao has been seen in public since McConnell was hospitalized -- aside from the now-infamous photo that sent social media into overdrive.

Chao kept things understated, wearing a face mask and keeping her head down as she left the medical center and climbed into a waiting vehicle.

As TMZ previously reported, McConnell was hospitalized June 14 after a fall at his home left him briefly unconscious.

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Elaine Chao of Being a "Communist Spy" TMZ DC

McConnell's health issues had folks -- like Marjorie Taylor Greene -- calling him a "vegetable" ... and Lisa Rinna claiming the saga was something out of "Weekend at Bernie's." MTG also ripped Chao as a "Communist Spy."

Over the weekend, McConnell's office attempted to quiet mounting speculation by releasing a photo showing the 84-year-old smiling from a geriatric chair beside Chao while holding a newspaper.

Play video content Video: Kara Swisher Questions Mitch McConnell 'Proof of Life' Photo Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

Instead, the image only fueled more questions online ... with some claiming it looked A.I.-generated and others insisting it was an old or manipulated photo.

The speculation got so loud that Jimmy Kimmel mocked the frenzy with his own parody, while podcast hosts Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway later piled on, with Galloway bluntly saying he thought the image was "fake" and Swisher calling it "sus."

Chao's appearance doesn't answer any of the questions surrounding her husband's condition ... but it does mark the first time she's been seen in public amid the speculation.