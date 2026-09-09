Jenelle Evans Details Health Battle After CRPS Diagnosis, Cyst in Spine

Play video content Video: Jenelle Evans Details Health Battle

Jenelle Evans broke down in tears discussing her recent health battle, saying she's worried her chronic pain is becoming something neurological.

She starts by saying she had an injury in April 2026 that caused her to get knee surgery ... but noticed her leg wasn't getting better after the procedure.

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The "Teen Mom" alum says she was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), which is a chronic pain condition that causes throbbing or burning pain.

Jenelle says she went to a pain management clinic 2 weeks ago, where they gave her a steroid shot in her lower back ... but says she's had excruciating pain ever since.

She says she was having such extreme lower back pain, middle back pain, and neck pain that she had to go to the hospital.

What's more, Jenelle says she also has a cyst in her spine for a few years that's gotten bigger, -- she's learned it's nearly doubled in size since 2022 -- and she's worried it might eventually paralyze her.

Jenelle believes her recent fall caused the cyst to expand ... and explained there's even another cyst now -- this one next to her spinal cord.

The reality star's having a rough go of it ... she says she's in pain sitting up and lying down, "from the base of my skull to my tailbone. And it is every single day."

She expects her doc's going to refer her to a neurologist and a neurosurgeon over her health issues -- which is some scary stuff.

Check out the video ... Jenelle breaks down, talking about how she hasn't been able to have a fun summer and live her life because she's in too much pain.