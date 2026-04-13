'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Talks Co-Parenting With Ex David Eason, Son Jace's Recovery

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"Teen Mom" alum Jenelle Evans shuts down rumors of a rekindled romance with ex David Eason in a new podcast interview ... after the two were spotted spending time together in Las Vegas.

Jenelle told Dr. Rachel Mason on "La Femme Talk" that when we've seen her and David out together, that's just them being good parents. According to Jenelle, co-parenting is the most important thing for them right now because her kids witnessed so much drama in the past. She's now focused on trying to "create new memories" to counter the bad ones.

Remember ... Jenelle has 3 children. She shares a 9-year-old daughter, Ensley, with David, and has 2 more children from previous relationships -- 11-year-old son Kaiser Orion and 16-year-old son Jace.

Jace made headlines earlier this year when he was held in a mental health facility in February. The hold came after a scary incident at his grandmother Barbara Evans' house in North Carolina. Barbara told 911 dispatchers the teenager had destroyed her home and put a gun to his head, threatening to kill himself.

Jenelle assured Dr. Mason -- the doctor who did Jenelle's "mommy makeover" in December -- that Jace is doing much better now, as she's been hustling behind the scenes to get him "holistic" help.

Jenelle said, "He's in a safe place ... He's very happy right now, and he's focused on himself."

In the full interview Dr. Mason and Jenelle go in depth about her entire surgery journey at La Femme Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas.