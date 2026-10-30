Rep. Ilhan Omar Reportedly Crossed Out Name on Marriage Application to Rumored Brother
Rep. Ilhan Omar Wait ... What's My Name?
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Rep. Ilhan Omar reportedly crossed out her name -- not once but twice -- on her marriage application to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.
According to an allegedly certified copy of the application obtained by The Post, the congresswoman's last name was initially written as Omar.
She reportedly crossed it out to write Elmi ... but crossed it out one more time to change it back to Omar.
As you know, Omar has been facing longstanding allegations that she married Elmi to help him obtain legal immigration status.
She previously told MS NOW's Chris Hayes that as far as she knows, Elmi is not her brother ... calling the allegations "insane."