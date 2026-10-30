Rep. Ilhan Omar's Marriage History Under Fire, See Her Second Divorce Docs

Rep. Ilhan Omar went from one husband to another ... then back to the first, only to end up divorced all over again ... and it's all laid out in court documents.

TMZ has obtained the divorce judgment from the Minnesota congresswoman's split with Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, which was finalized November 5, 2019 ... revealing how the couple divided their assets and worked out custody of their 3 then-minor children -- Adnan, now 21; Isra, now 16; and Ilwad, now 14.

According to the docs, Omar and Hirsi agreed to joint legal and physical custody, with the children living primarily with her in Washington, D.C. Hirsi was granted generous parenting time ... with Omar covering the kids' travel expenses to Minnesota.

Neither party was ordered to pay child or spousal support ... though Omar agreed to cover medical and school expenses.

The pair also divided their assets without financial discovery, and both signed off on the divorce, waiving future claims against each other.

Their relationship history is a tangled one ... Omar and Hirsi first got together in 2002, had two children and split in 2008. She then married her rumored brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 but has said they separated in 2011.

Omar later reunited with Hirsi and welcomed their third child in 2012 ... while still legally married to Elmi. She officially divorced Elmi in December 2017, legally married Hirsi the following month, and split from him again less than two years later.

As TMZ previously reported ... Omar's marriage to Elmi is facing renewed scrutiny amid allegations he's actually her brother and that their marriage was arranged for immigration purposes.