Rep. Ilhan Omar's Ex-Husband, Rumored To Be Her Brother, Vanished Before Divorce, Read The Docs

Rep. Ilhan Omar's ex-husband -- who has long been rumored to be her brother -- was apparently nowhere to be found when it came time to end their marriage ... leaving a judge to finalize the divorce without him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Omar was granted a divorce from Ahmed Nur Said Elmi on December 4, 2017, in Minnesota's Hennepin County District Court ... after the judge found he failed to show up or respond to the proceedings.

The documents show Omar and Elmi married in February 2009 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota ... but had been separated for more than three years by the time their divorce was finalized.

Here's where things get interesting ... the filing states Omar gave birth to a daughter in June 2012 while still legally married to Elmi, but identifies Ahmed Hirsi -- another man with whom she had a relationship -- as the child's father.

The docs also note Elmi had not signed a declaration of non-paternity ... with a handwritten addition explaining Omar had no contact with him since before the child was conceived.

As for Elmi's whereabouts ... his address was listed as unknown in the docs, and the court granted Omar a divorce after he failed to respond to notices published three times in August and September 2017.

The judge also awarded Omar her Toyota Camry, retirement accounts, and personal bank accounts ... while neither party was ordered to pay spousal support.

The documents are drawing fresh attention amid allegations Omar married Elmi, a British citizen, to help him obtain immigration status ... with critics claiming the two are actually siblings. However, that relationship has never been established.

As TMZ previously reported ... Omar was asked earlier this month whether Elmi was her brother, responding, "Not to my knowledge" -- and she has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

And in another twist ... Elmi identified himself as a gay man in an academic paper published in August, adding to the public scrutiny surrounding their former marriage.