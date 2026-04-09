Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Stroll with Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 Pics

From Manhattan to Paris, Woody Allen appears to have been nearly inseparable from late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein back in the day ... we have newly unearthed shots of the director and his wife Soon-Yi Previn going for a stroll with Epstein.

In the pics, the trio is bundled up and huddled together on the chilly streets of Saint-Germain Des Prés on March 29, 2013. The laughed it up as they took in sights and chatted about God-knows-what in the historic neighborhood.

The couple's friendship with Epstein continued long after their Paris rendezvous -- as we reported, Soon-Yi also had an email exchange with Epstein three years later, in which she attacked the 15-year-old victim in the Anthony Weiner scandal.

Weiner, a former US Congressman, had been sentenced to 21 months in federal lockup for transferring obscene material to a minor, but Soon-Yi actually "felt sorry" for Weiner. She told Epstein, "It was disgusting what the 15-year-old did to him."

She continued ... "I hate women who take advantage of guys and she is definitely one of them. She knew exactly what she was doing and how vulnerable Wiener was and she reeled him in like fish to bait."

According to Soon-Yi, the poor girl was "sick" for having "done this to him" and "should be ashamed of herself."