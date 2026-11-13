Kyle Brennan, Son of Obama's CIA Director, Arrested on Child Porn Charge

Kyle Brennan -- the son of John Brennan, who served as CIA director for most of former President Barack Obama's second term -- was arrested on a child pornography charge on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail ... Kyle was taken into custody at his office building in Herndon, Virginia, after the FBI executed a search warrant on his cell phone.

In an affidavit reviewed by the Daily Mail, FBI agents allege they found "88 images that appeared to depict minor girls, including prepubescent girls, engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

Brennan was booked on a felony charge of transportation of child pornography. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday, the Daily Mail says.

Brennan's iPhone was initially obtained by police during a 2024 traffic stop ... though the case wasn't referred to the FBI until earlier this month.

BTW ... Kyle's father is still under investigation in connection with Russiagate. The Department of Justice is looking into whether he knowingly made false statements to a House committee in 2023 -- an accusation he has denied.