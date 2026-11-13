Hakeem Jeffries Heckled, Cursed Out by Protesters Over Failed Hegseth Impeachment

Play video content Video: Protesters Go Off on Hakeem Jeffries Over Hegseth Impeachment C-SPAN

Hakeem Jeffries got a brutal reception at a Democratic conference in Denver ... where angry hecklers called him a liar, a traitor, and an oligarch's lapdog ... amid backlash over a failed impeachment push against Pete Hegseth.

The tense scene unfolded Friday during the "What's Next" post-midterm election conference ... where the House Democratic Leader was discussing the party's future when one protester shouted, "You are a f***ing liar," before demanding impeachment.

As boos erupted, the protester continued unloading ... calling Jeffries a "f***ing traitor" and a "f***ing oligarch lapdog."

But Jeffries wasn't fazed ... firing back, "Remember I'm from Brooklyn, this is light work."

And the heckling didn't stop there ... another protester blasted Jeffries over private equity money, shouting, "When you take money from private equity, you don't fight for the people ... You've done nothing! Nothing!"

Jeffries once again leaned on his Brooklyn roots, repeating that he'd grown up there ... before attempting to get back to his speech.

The heated confrontation comes as Democrats face backlash over Tuesday's failed effort to advance impeachment proceedings against the Secretary of War.

Play video content Video: Rep. Jonathan Jackson Calls for Pete Hegseth Impeachment ... Then Botches Vote TMZ DC

As TMZ previously reported ... 11 Democrats missed a crucial House vote, allowing Republicans to effectively shelve the impeachment effort by a 211-204 margin.