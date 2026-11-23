President Donald Trump says he's a friend to Vladimir Putin, even if the Russian leader might not be a friend to the USA, and that keeps America safe ... but do those ties really bind everything together?

Our team discussed POTUS' support for the Russian prez amid reports of Russia launching a nuclear satellite into space on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

The controversy kicked off after a report came out that Russia could launch a satellite armed with a nuclear weapon into space as soon as next month ... violating several treaties.

While the nuke likely wouldn't be used to attack civilians on the ground, detonation in space could lead to catastrophic disruption of the global communications apparatus.

President Trump says he's protecting the country through his friendship with Putin ... though most of "The Low Down" team disagrees -- instead arguing the Russian prez is playing Trump by using his own vanity against him.

Caitlyn Becker of the New York Post points out the satellite news comes on the heels of Trump's summit with Putin and China's prez Xi Jinping ... which was about nuclear disarmament. These new reports suggest a ratcheting up, not down, of tensions.

On the other hand, Michael Babcock asks what people want President Trump to do -- not engage with adversaries and let them scheme in isolation?