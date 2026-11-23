Play video content Video: Trump’s Thanksgiving Turkeys Face Questions Ahead of Presidential Pardon TMZ DC

President Trump's about to spare two turkeys from the Thanksgiving dinner table ... and the lucky birds are living like VIPs while they wait for their big moment at the White House.

Charlie stopped by the birds' suite at the swanky Willard Hotel in D.C., ahead of Tuesday's presidential pardon ... and got the inside scoop on what it takes to make the cut ... or, in their case, avoid it.

Turns out, getting a presidential pardon is practically a beauty pageant ... complete with good looks, winning personalities and some seriously impressive feathers.

Charlie chatted with the turkeys' handlers, who explained the birds were raised by West Virginia farmers and were selected for their appearance and temperament.

But Charlie had his eye on one particular feature ... their magnificent turkey necks. He wanted to know if a good neck was the secret to getting picked, joking that it's usually the opposite for humans.

The two birds are scheduled to receive their official pardons from Trump on the White House South Lawn Tuesday at 2 PM ... though their names were still being finalized when Charlie dropped by.

There was also a little controversy over the fact that both lucky birds are male ... prompting a question about why the ladies aren't getting any love.