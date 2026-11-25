Taylor Swift's former guitar teacher is singing a different tune after his comments about her mom resurfaced in Vanity Fair ... saying he never meant to paint Andrea Swift in a negative light.

Ronnie Cremer, who taught Taylor guitar before she became a superstar, tells TMZ ... he's disappointed his most controversial memories from a 2015 New York Daily News interview have received so much attention ... while his positive experiences with the family have largely been overlooked.

The biggest bombshell involves Andrea allegedly bringing home Taco Bell for the family while giving Taylor a salad ... with Ronnie recalling Andrea saying, "Nobody wants to see a fat pop star."

But Ronnie insists he never viewed Andrea's remark negatively ... explaining he understood how focused she was on helping Taylor succeed and still has tremendous respect for her.

In fact, Ronnie remembers the Swifts as a family who welcomed him into their home and supported him through a difficult period in his life.

Ronnie tells us he wishes he'd expressed some of his memories differently and would rather remember their friendship than revisit old controversies.

He also stresses he was never paid for his interviews and wasn't looking for money ... just acknowledgment of his role in Taylor's early musical development.