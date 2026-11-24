They Took It Out of Context

Taylor Swift's former music teacher, who spoke about the singer to Vanity Fair, says she thinks highly of Taylor … despite what the article shared.

Sharon Luyben, who taught at Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High for three decades, tells TMZ ... "All I said were positive things."

She tells us Taylor was a "fabulous student" and adds, "I was also a neighbor and friend with her parents who were very nice and active in our community."

Vanity Fair did not use quotes from Sharon speaking highly of Taylor … instead, it used only one quote from her denying Taylor's claim that people didn't want to sit with her at lunch … and would move away from her.

Sharon told the reporter students had assigned seating at lunch … and, as such, Taylor's claim didn't make sense. Another student backed up the claim … while a second student the outlet spoke to wasn't sure.

The music teacher isn't the only one clearing the air after the article..

Taylor's former classmate, Arielle Peppers, told us she wasn't trying to throw shade when she recalled a story about Taylor's expensive Ugg boots.