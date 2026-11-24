Taylor Swift fans are taking their anger out on the woman behind that scathing Vanity Fair profile ... and even limiting comments on her social media accounts isn't stopping the backlash.

Writer May Jeong has restricted comments on her own Instagram posts ... but critics have found another way to unload, flooding photos she's tagged in with nasty messages.

In the comments, one user sarcastically questions Jeong's thoughts on owning three pairs of Ugg boots, while others get downright nasty, calling her a "loser" and a "horrible writer" ... with one even taking shots at her appearance.

Jeong hasn't shared a new Instagram post since 2023 ... though she did repost a fundraiser to her Story Monday, the same day her explosive profile of Taylor went viral.

As TMZ previously reported ... Jeong interviewed more than 100 sources for the bombshell article, which painted an unflattering picture of Taylor's friendships, rivalries and carefully crafted public image.

Taylor is reportedly unfazed by the takedown ... while her former classmate Arielle Peppers, who spoke on the record about the singer's Ugg collection, told TMZ she never intended to throw shade.

Peppers says she's also been receiving threats and hateful messages over the piece.