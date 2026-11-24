Tom Brady's lover Candice Swanepoel was spotted out and about in Miami Beach amid her romance with the former NFL star ... and she was looking hot after a workout sesh.

Candice was seen leaving a gym in a navy sports bra and a matching pair of leggings ... but this time, she wasn't wearing a ring on her wedding finger, like she did the last time we saw her.

As we first reported ... Tom and Candice have been dating for several months ... keeping things low-key in South Florida.