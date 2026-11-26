Forget the action on the field ... the real hits were going down in the stands at SoFi Stadium -- where a massive fan brawl broke out during the Rams-Packers game!!!

Video from Wednesday night's game circulating on social media shows a man sporting a Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey throwing a punch ... and that's when all hell breaks loose.

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Several fans decked out in Rams and Packers gear get caught up in the madness ... with fists and beers flying as the melee spills through the stands.

Unclear what sparked the wild altercation or whether anyone was injured or arrested.

As for the actual football game ... the Rams took down the Packers, 26-13.