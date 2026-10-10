Play video content Video: LeSean McCoy Blasts Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni's Detractors TMZSports.com

Nick Sirianni's Eagles are struggling, and some fans even wanna run him out of Philly ... but Eagles' great LeSean McCoy says that's insanely stupid!

TMZ Sports caught up with Shady at LAX this week amid a segment of enraged supporters who are calling for the championship-winning coach to lose his job.

"Why would Nick Sirianni be on the hot seat? That's just soft, I mean two years ago he won a Super Bowl, at his worst, he's been in the playoffs every single year," McCoy told us.

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The Birds are coming off a tough loss to the Rams on Sunday, after blowing a 20-10 halftime lead ... where they were shut out in the second half.

Philly's now .500, but they're still only a game behind the NY Giants, who are playing with backup QB Jameis Winston.

"The standard for Eagles is so high, there's a lot of teams that's 2-2, nobody talks about, but every year we're expected to win," LeSean added.

Of course, being the Eagles head coach comes with a lot of pressure ... as Sirianni is once again finding out.

He's been there before, and he's always bounced back -- though things don't get easier for Philly, who will play the 3-1 Jaguars in London on Sunday.