Aaron Rodgers Steelers Controversy: DK Metcalf May Have Trolled His Release During Black Friday Game
Steelers WR DK Metcalf Seemingly Signs Message to Aaron Rodgers ... 'Standing On Business, 8???'
DK Metcalf seemingly had a message for his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, in the Pittsburgh Steelers' first game ... signing an interesting phrase after scoring a TD.
The wide receiver crossed into the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph, making his first start of the season in the first quarter on Friday against the Denver Broncos.
With the help of @hawkmania4, it looks like, after his TD, DK Metcalf signed: “Stand on business, 8.” https://t.co/rokjOpssrU @AryePulliNFL
After he scored, DK -- who is fluent in American Sign Language -- made a series of hand gestures which appear to mean "Standing on business, 8." Aaron Rodgers was #8 until he was let go by Pittsburgh earlier this week.
Unclear what exactly he meant by his signing ... whether he meant he was standing with Aaron -- or if the team was standing on business and ready for a confrontation any time.
As we reported ... Aaron blew up on Coach Mike McCarthy during an interview with Pat McAfee after he was benched. He called out his longtime coach for allegedly dozing during meetings and even calling out a chant for the Packers by accident at some point.
Coach McCarthy slammed Aaron back ... claiming he gave an ultimatum regarding play-calling duties -- which is why he was benched.
Regardless, it looks like the Steelers aren't slowing down at all ... they're cruising to an easy win over the Broncos.