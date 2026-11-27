DK Metcalf seemingly had a message for his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, in the Pittsburgh Steelers' first game ... signing an interesting phrase after scoring a TD.

The wide receiver crossed into the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph, making his first start of the season in the first quarter on Friday against the Denver Broncos.

With the help of @hawkmania4, it looks like, after his TD, DK Metcalf signed: “Stand on business, 8.” https://t.co/rokjOpssrU @AryePulliNFL

After he scored, DK -- who is fluent in American Sign Language -- made a series of hand gestures which appear to mean "Standing on business, 8." Aaron Rodgers was #8 until he was let go by Pittsburgh earlier this week.

Unclear what exactly he meant by his signing ... whether he meant he was standing with Aaron -- or if the team was standing on business and ready for a confrontation any time.

Play video content Video: Rodgers Leaves Steelers After Bench Drama, Rips Into McCarthy The Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

As we reported ... Aaron blew up on Coach Mike McCarthy during an interview with Pat McAfee after he was benched. He called out his longtime coach for allegedly dozing during meetings and even calling out a chant for the Packers by accident at some point.

Coach McCarthy slammed Aaron back ... claiming he gave an ultimatum regarding play-calling duties -- which is why he was benched.