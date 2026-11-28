A teenage girl's pajama party advertised as a "Girls Gone Wild" event turned into a shooting gallery that ended with one dead and six others injured, according to police in Florida.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference after the Thanksgiving Day shooting, detailing what the police know so far.

Judd said the violence erupted as a result of the online "Girls Gone Wild" ad that brought about 50 youths from Orlando to the soiree at an Airbnb in Davenport, FL.

Judd said the Airbnb was rented to an adult on behalf of a 16-year-old girl, who was in charge of the party.

After everyone showed up at the bash, Judd said Oral Walker -- an 18-year-old gang member -- whipped out a gun and opened fire. Grady said in a news conference Walker has 76 previous charges.

Another attendee allegedly pulled out his gun and returned fire, killing Walker, and then fled.

Judd said the shooter may have acted in self-defense and encouraged him to come in and talk to investigators.

During the shooting, six other people between the ages of 15 and 21 were wounded by gunfire, Judd said.