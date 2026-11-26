Play video content Video: Thanksgiving Eve Chaos Erupts at Hollywood Grocery Store Framework Media

Last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping turned into absolute chaos in Los Angeles ... with terrified customers running out of a supermarket after a man entered the store armed with a knife.

Dramatic video shows shoppers fleeing the Ralphs grocery store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Wednesday night ... as cops swarm the building and parking lot, securing the area.

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Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... officers responded to a call of a man with a knife inside the supermarket and ended up tasing the suspect.

We're told cops took the man into custody without further incident, and the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene because the suspect had been tased. The man was booked for brandishing a weapon.