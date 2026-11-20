Skai Jackson's baby daddy Deondre Burgin has been sentenced to five and a half years behind bars in his federal case involving a gun, drugs, and a stolen car ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Burgin pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and receipt of a stolen motor vehicle.

In addition to his 66-month sentence, Burgin is set to be transferred to the Southern District of Ohio to face separate federal charges.

Per the court docs, after Burgin is released, he’ll be put on 5 years of supervised release with drug testing requirements and must participate in a substance abuse and/or mental health treatment program.

He was also ordered to pay a $300 special assessment and $20,000 in restitution, along with forfeiting a Glock handgun and all of its ammo.

We reported earlier ... authorities say two masked men attacked another man by his Mercedes in Cincinnati, Ohio, in June 2025 ... with one of them pistol-whipping him, which resulted in a warrant being issued for Burgin's arrest.

The feds investigated and say the phone dropped at the carjacking scene identified Burgin as its user and claim there were messages arranging for gun and drug sales and hundreds of photos of Burgin posing with firearms and bags of marijuana -- including a pic of him wearing the same red hat agents had previously observed and photographed next to marijuana during a previous raid of his bedroom in Kentucky.