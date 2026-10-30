Trump Goes Nuclear on Reporter, Calls Him Out of Shape and 'Disgusting'

Play video content Video: Trump Takes Aim at Reporter's Appearance in Verbal Clash

President Trump completely lost it at a reporter who dared to ask him why he wasn't traveling to Kansas, mocking the journalist's weight while calling him "disgusting" and saying he "looked like hell."

The commander-in-chief was in rare form during his press gaggle Thursday after he landed at Joint Base Andrew in Maryland following a campaign rally in South Carolina for Republican senatorial candidate Darline Graham.

While taking questions, Trump got super pissed at Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage for simply inquiring as to why the prez canceled his plan to stump for Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas on Saturday ... with Trump taking umbrage with Bogage for asking him if he was "sick of traveling."

Check out the video ... Trump literally picks Bogage apart in front of his colleagues, describing him as "disgusting" and ordering him to get himself in shape because he looks like "hell."

Trump went on to say that Marshall -- who is in a tight race with Democrat Adam Hamilton -- is "doing very well," so the prez said he doesn't have to physically be present in Kansas.

Instead, Trump said he would hold a tele-rally either by phone or livestream while keeping his plans to fly to Florida on Friday.