Natalie Harp Scores Spot in Trump's Private White House Hideaway, Report

President Trump and Natalie Harp are getting awfully cozy at the White House ... at least when it comes to office space, with the president's loyal aide reportedly moving into his private quarters.

According to The New York Times, the 35-year-old has ditched her desk outside the Oval Office for a spot inside Trump's private dining room ... where the POTUS watches TV, makes phone calls, and handles business away from prying eyes.

And Harp should feel right at home ... the room is reportedly overflowing with printed news articles and documents, which happens to be her specialty.

After all, she's earned the nickname "human printer" for constantly feeding Trump news stories and helping him post on Truth Social.

The Times reports Harp now works from a designated area inside the room when she's not seated behind Trump at his desk ... though it's unclear whether the new setup is permanent.

And that's not the only VIP treatment she's getting ... Harp has reportedly been upgraded to riding in the back of Trump's presidential limousine this week, rather than traveling separately in the motorcade.

Trump's made no secret of his fondness for Harp, either ... calling her "perfect" during a Nebraska rally earlier this month and bringing her onstage to hand him an executive order to sign.

Of course, the admiration goes both ways ... Harp previously penned deeply personal letters to Trump in 2023, reportedly telling him, "You are all that matters to me" and "I don't want to ever let you down."

Play video content Video: Jon Ossoff Takes Aim at Donald Trump and Natalie Harp CNN

The new arrangement comes as Trump reportedly tightens his inner circle ahead of next week's midterm elections ... with The Times describing an increasingly gloomy mood inside the White House.