Play video content Video: Abdul El-Sayed Dares Trump To Take Lie Detector Test After Metal Detector Diss

Abdul El-Sayed had a savage comeback for a Donald Trump diss ... offering to walk through a metal detector if Trump sits for a lie detector test ... and El-Sayed wants to ask Trump about the president's former friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

El-Sayed was responding to Trump saying anyone with El-Sayed's level of support for jihadists couldn't even get a seat on an airplane -- let alone win one in the Senate. Trump said, "He would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he's allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector."

Well, El-Sayed clearly heard the prez ... and turned the insult into the most memorable moment of his Thursday rally on the Western Michigan University campus ... hitting Trump where it hurts.

El-Sayed joked Trump took the whole "Wolverine" thing too seriously ... a reference to El-Sayed's alma mater -- the Michigan Wolverines -- and the Marvel character with metal bones.

He then savagely threw the gauntlet down ... speaking directly to the president, whom he called Donald, "I'll go through a metal detector if you'll sit for a lie detector."

El-Sayed said he's got questions from Trump about Epstein and the 2020 election fraud claims Trump has spewed in the years since he lost to Joe Biden.

He said Trump only has to sit for the test once ... while El-Sayed will go through the metal detector every day of his 6-year term -- because he's got nothing to hide.

The race in Michigan between El-Sayed and Mike Rogers is super close ... though we imagine this savage comeback is going to play with voters.