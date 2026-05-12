Jamie Foxx Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx is about to be a dad again ... 'cause TMZ has learned his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, is pregnant with his baby.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the couple -- who got back together last year after splitting in January 2025 -- are already several months along.

It's unclear exactly when the baby's due or whether they're having a boy or girl.

Jamie and Alyce were first linked in August 2022 when she attended the world premiere of his movie "Day Shift" ... and things started to really heat up in the summer of 2023, when we saw them at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico.

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This will be Jamie's third kid. He first became a father way back in 1994 when his ex, Connie Kline, gave birth to their daughter, Corinne.

Jamie had his second kid 14 years later in 2008 when his ex, Kristin Grannis, gave birth to their daughter, Anelise Bishop.

It's Alyce's first pregnancy.