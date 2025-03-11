Jamie Foxx Saddened by D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Mural Removal Over Politics

Jamie Foxx thinks Black American social efforts took a step back with the destruction of the Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. ... he remembers the effort it took to get the thing built in the first place!!!

The cleanup process for the BLM mural began this week after Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser got pressure from the White House to either change the name or lose the city's federal funding, should a proposed legislative bill pass.

It's not like the summer of 2020 -- when the mural was first installed -- was terribly long ago, but given the protests that surrounded the murder of George Floyd, Jamie probably assumed the political artwork would stand much longer ... it was originally planned to be permanent.

Jamie hopped into The Neighborhood Talk's comment section and called the mural's destruction a "drag" as NBC News reports the job will cost about $610,000 ... and take up to 2 months to complete.