Jamie Foxx Endorses 'Jason's Lyric' Live Play, Hangs With Cast in L.A.

Jamie Foxx was thriving "in living color" when the "Jason's Lyric" film was released ... but he made sure to be front and center to soak up the live rendition in the new play!!!

The Oscar winner was at The Orpheum Theater in DTLA on Saturday with his daughter Anelise Bishop and several other family members to check out "Jason's Lyric Live."

We're told Tyrin Turner, who stars as Joshua in the play, invited Jamie personally to the show, and Jamie bought tickets for his family of 10.

During the intermission and after the show, Jamie happily greeted the cast and took pictures with fans.

Jill Marie Jones and Flex Alexander were also in the building ahead of their "Games Women Play" play debut later this spring.

'Jason's Lyric' director Je'Caryous Johnson and Jamie go way back -- more than 25 years -- and have been supportive of each other all along.

We recently spoke to Treach, who reprises his role as "Alonzo" in the film, and he told us he had to bring new skills to the play -- like adapting his Naughty By Nature rapping vocal control to the mix.

