Jamie Foxx Tears Into Party Guests After Glorilla's Allegedly Hit By Projectile

Jamie Foxx is a cool customer onscreen ... but, he lost it on some festivalgoers at an event put on by his teenage daughter after GloRilla was apparently hit with something while performing.

Video is circulating online from SKVLK FEST -- an annual Halloween/birthday party Jamie's daughter Anelise helped start when she was 13, that's now in its fifth year -- at Foxx's home in Thousand Oaks, where Jamie's onstage demanding to know who threw an object.

He uses some NSFW language after the incident ... calling people out for throwing something in his house -- and demanding better from everyone in the crowd.

Many online are saying Foxx is reacting to a projectile hitting GloRilla ... though no videos of that moment have emerged online yet. We've reached out to Jamie and GloRilla for more information.

Foxx posted about the event ... but not the unfortunate incident -- instead simply calling the event "iconic" and telling his daughter he's proud of her.

It's not surprising Jamie popped off at the crowd BTW ... remember, late last year Jamie was hit in the mouth by a glass during his birthday dinner.

Members of the "Jackass" production team were projecting a penis onto Jamie's table with a laser pointer when he confronted them ... and a glass was heaved at him, which he says cut his face and required stitches.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the case.