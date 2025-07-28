Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

GloRilla Sexy Shots to Celebrate Her 26th Bday!

Glorilla Sexy Shots To Celebrate her 26th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
GloRilla Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
GloRilla Hot Shots Launch Gallery

This month has brought heat to American rapper GloRilla, but for her 26th birthday we're gonna turn up the temp even more -- and set off her special day with a bang -- with her smokin' hot shots!

0728-glorilla-hot-shots-sub2_720

No shirt? No problem! You can catch the Tennessee native ditchin' the humidity by going shirtless and accessorizing with diamond chains ... She sure is drippin'!

0728-glorilla-hot-shots-sub1_720

GloRilla may hit it hard in the club, but she hits it harder in the gym ... Posting workout selfies like this one -- showin' off her toned bod in a gray workout set. She stays stage-ready 365 days a year!

These sexy shots should be illegal ... Check 'em out if you dare 😉!

Happy Birthday, GloRilla!

Related articles