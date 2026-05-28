Jamie Foxx's Pregnant Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Shows Growing Baby Bump

Jamie Foxx's pregnant girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp is showing off her growing baby bump ... and she's glowing!

Check out this photo of Alyce running errands ... she's wearing comfortable athleticwear with enough bare belly to show the shape of her bun in the oven.

Alyce is still out and about, getting gas in Jamie's white Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV before going to lunch with some friends. That might become a lot more difficult as the baby bump grows.

We broke the story ... Jamie and Alyce, who got back together last year after splitting in January 2025, are already several months along.

This will be Jamie's third child. He first became a father way back in 1994 when his ex, Connie Kline, gave birth to their daughter, Corinne.

Jamie welcomed his second kid 14 years later in 2008 when his ex, Kristin Grannis, gave birth to their daughter, Anelise Bishop.