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CNN's Abby Phillip Is Pregnant With Second Child, Conceived Via IVF

CNN's Abby Phillip Baby No. 2 Is On The Way!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Huge congrats are in order for CNN anchor Abby Phillip -- she’s expecting baby No. 2 with husband Marcus Richardson!

Phillip says they're preparing to welcome a baby boy later this year ... while also opening up about the emotional journey behind expanding their family ... explaining they were able to conceive this time through IVF.

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Despite the physically and emotionally demanding process, Abby told PEOPLE they’re feeling incredibly grateful things worked out in what she called "God’s perfect timing" ... while also keeping hope in her heart for families still navigating similar fertility journeys.

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The couple’s 4-year-old daughter Naomi is apparently already gearing up to become an amazing big sister to her soon-to-arrive baby bro.

Big congrats to the happy family -- looks like the wait was absolutely worth it!

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