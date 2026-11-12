Frontier Airlines Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Bathroom Leak

A Frontier Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport Wednesday after one of the bathroom faucets sprung a leak -- and it was all caught on audio, according to officials.

In the audio clip posted on social media, you can hear the pilot telling air traffic control that he's declaring an emergency and requesting permission to land at the airport in Chicago.

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The pilot says a sink sprung a leak in one of the restrooms, causing a river of water to flow into the cabin area. The audio was accompanied by a video shot by a passenger that shows puddles of water on the floor.

A rep for Frontier Airlines tells TMZ .... the flight was heading to Detroit from Denver when the faucet in one of the lavatories sprung a leak, causing water to flow along part of the aircraft floor.