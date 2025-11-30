Amtrak Train Fire Prompts Evacuation at Rhode Island Station

An Amtrak incident in Rhode Island caused unexpected delays Sunday when a train caught fire right in the middle of the post-Thanksgiving travel rush.

A Providence city spokesperson tells TMZ ... the situation involved three unoccupied passenger rail cars at the Providence Amtrack Station. The cars were moved and firefighters extinguished the fire safely.

Amtrak Police say the fire appears to be mechanical in nature and not suspicious. Providence Police assisted with crowd control after the station was evacuated due to smoke coming from the tunnel. Officials confirm no injuries were reported.

The incident comes after AAA projected 81 million Americans would be travelling during Thanksgiving, leaving airports, highways, and train stations especially busy.