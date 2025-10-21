Delta Flight Attendant Goes Berserk at Southwest Gate Agent, Video Shows

Things have gotten so bad in the airline industry, employees from rival companies are now warring in public when planes aren't falling from the sky.

Take what happened at Atlanta Airport in Georgia between a Delta Airlines flight attendant and a Southwest Airlines gate agent.

Video that's making the rounds this week shows the male flight attendant arguing with the female gate agent over what he perceives as a disgusting airport, repeatedly demanding she clean something up.

In fact, he calls the airline the "worst" and says Southwest employees make the company look "horrible" because their customer service is "ridiculous."

The Delta attendant then gets personal, calling the Southwest gate agent "ghetto" for not carrying herself with class. He also ordered her to "put your hand off my face" as she wagged her finger at him, telling him to lower his tone.

It's unclear what exactly triggered the altercation or how it all ended ... but we've reached out to Delta and Southwest to get more answers ... so far, no word back.