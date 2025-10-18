Two Planes Collide on Tarmac at Chicago O'Hare Airport, Photos Show

What Else Is New?!

Two United Airlines jets collided on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Friday — but, thankfully, no one was hurt.

Photos of the planes standing side by side on the runway surfaced on X after the collision yesterday afternoon.

BREAKING: Two United Airlines passenger jets reportedly collided on the tarmac at Chicago O’Hare International Airport Friday afternoon. (Photos courtesy of viewer Bill Marcus)



One jet carrying 113 passengers and 5 crew members was taxiing to a gate after landing when one of its wings made contact with a wing from the other aircraft, which was parked with no customers on board.

A rep for United Airlines told WGN News all passengers on the arriving plane exited safely with no reported injuries.

It's unclear what exactly went wrong that caused the incident. But, as everyone knows, there's been so many mishaps and crashes in the airline industry lately you can barley keep up with them all.