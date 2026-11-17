UPDATE

11:11AM PT -- A Google spokesperson tells TMZ ... “We’re not currently seeing evidence of a broad Gmail service disruption. Our teams monitor service health closely."

Morgan Wallen fans trying to score tickets to his upcoming tour are running into a major headache ... a Gmail outage is reportedly keeping some people from receiving the verification codes they need to get into the presale queue.

SeatGeek says in a statement ... "We're aware that some fans experienced issues receiving verification codes for Morgan Wallen presales. This is due to issues Gmail is currently experiencing causing a delay with fans receiving codes to enter the queue."

The ticketing platform says it's removed the verification requirement for the queue while it waits for Gmail's issues to be resolved, encouraging anyone who was having trouble to try again.

The email problems aren't limited to Morgan fans, either.

According to Downdetector, thousands of Gmail users reported trouble with the service Tuesday, with more than 2,800 reports logged as of 9 AM PT. Most complaints involved users having difficulty receiving messages.

The timing couldn't be worse for Morgan fans ... presales for his 2027 "Last Time I Checked Tour" kicked off Tuesday, with tickets for the first shows in each city going on sale.

Fans hoping to catch the country superstar at stadiums across the country are competing for access, making every minute of a presale count.

Play video content Video: Sen. Kennedy Warns Outages May Be More Than Technical Glitch TMZ DC

The Gmail issues are the latest in a string of major technology disruptions hitting Americans.

As we previously reported, Microsoft suffered a widespread outage last week that impacted services including Outlook, Teams and Copilot ... which was then followed by a nationwide FAA ground stop Friday and Chase Bank issues on Monday.