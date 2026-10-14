Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Haven't Spoken Since 2024 Split

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle haven't spoken in nearly two years ... TMZ has learned the former couple has had no contact since calling off their engagement in 2024.

A person familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... Don Jr. and Kimberly haven't had any communication since their split, despite her continued ties to the Trump administration until just days ago.

We're told there was no nasty fallout or bitter breakup between the two ... they just went their separate ways and haven't spoken since.

The revelation comes as Kimberly finds herself at the center of a growing scandal that cost her her job as U.S. Ambassador to Greece ... with President Donald Trump publicly distancing himself from his son's former fiancée.

Trump told reporters Wednesday Kimberly was never a member of his family, downplaying their connection by saying she dated his son a long time ago.

Kimberly resigned Tuesday after Trump asked her to step down amid allegations of misconduct, including claims she asked a political donor to pay off her $100K American Express bill in exchange for access to administration officials.

Play video content Video: Eric Deters Says He's Suing Kimberly Guilfoyle CNN

According to The Wall Street Journal, Kimberly tried to save her job by telling White House officials that damaging text messages allegedly sent to Trump donor Eric Deters were fabricated using A.I.

The donor has insisted the messages are authentic, while Kimberly has denied wrongdoing and vowed to defend her reputation.