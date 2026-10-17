Gisele Bündchen Walks on Crutches and Wears Medical Boot After Foot Injury

Play video content Video: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID

Gisele Bündchen won't be walking down any catwalks anytime soon because she is now using crutches and wearing a large medical boot to get around.

TMZ obtained video and photos of the supermodel hobbling out of the Delano Hotel in Miami Beach on Friday afternoon -- and, as you can see, she's moving around on crutches with the medical boot on her right foot.

Despite her injury, Gisele still looks amazing in her tank top, jean shorts, and cool black sunglasses, with her long hair blowing in the wind as she heads to a parked car.

We don't know yet how Gisele injured her foot ... but we've reached out to her rep for answers.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the famous Victoria’s Secret Angel 2026 fashion show will be going down Sunday -- and, as you may recall, Gisele was a featured model at the event each year from 1999 to 2006.