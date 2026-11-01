Luigi Mangione Asks to Dismiss State Murder Case With Double Jeopardy Defense

Luigi Mangione's legal team has pushed back against the prosecution's opposition to dismissing his state murder case on double jeopardy grounds ... TMZ has learned.

In docs obtained by TMZ ... Mangione's attorneys doubled down on their double jeopardy defense, arguing that he had already been prosecuted in federal court in connection with the same firearm involved in the state case.

His attorneys also pointed out that whether it's a state murder charge or federal stalking charge resulting in murder ... both are centered around the same misconduct -- the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione's legal team's reply brief comes after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg opposed dismissing the state charges against Luigi, arguing the state and federal charges were distinct.

Play video content Video: Luigi Mangione's Speaks to Reporters After Guilty Plea FOX

As you know ... Mangione pled guilty to interstate stalking resulting in death and stalking through the use of interstate facilities resulting in death in federal court.