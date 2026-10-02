Luigi Mangione: New Body Cam Footage Shows Arrest in McDonald's

Play video content Video: Luigi Mangione’s McDonald’s Arrest Plays Out on Police Body Cam CNN

New body cam footage of Luigi Mangione's arrest shows the moment cops placed him in cuffs inside a McDonald's after a 5-day manhunt.

In the clip obtained by CNN ... an officer asked Mangione to pull down his mask inside the Altoona, Pennsylvania restaurant ... before cops privately shared their belief that he was "100%" the suspect they were looking for.

After giving cops a fake ID, authorities then asked if his real name was Mark Rosario ... before Mangione confirmed his actual identity and admitted he "clearly shouldn't have" lied about who he was.

Cops then found a gun magazine wrapped in his underwear during their search of his backpack ... before one officer remarked ... "It's f***ing him, dude."

Eventually, a cop told Luigi to stand up and informed him that his person was going to be searched.

Mangione told officers that he had a "jar of peanut butter" on his person ... before he was placed under arrest.

Mangione appeared calm during the whole ordeal ... as one officer took a photo of him in cuffs.

In footage following his arrival at the police station ... cops discovered the gun used to kill United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

We reported earlier ... Mangione's state murder trial has been delayed to Oct. 9.