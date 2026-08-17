Luigi Mangione's State Murder Trial Delayed After Federal Guilty Plea

As His Lawyers Try to Get Case Tossed

Luigi Mangione will not go on trial for murder next month ... the start of his state proceedings have been delayed after his federal guilty plea last week.

A judge in Manhattan has given state prosecutors until October 9 to respond to Luigi's request to dismiss the case ... thus pushing back the previous September 8 start date.

As we reported ... Luigi's legal team filed to dismiss the state case right after he pled guilty to federal stalking charges -- arguing that the guilty plea now bars the state case from moving forward under the federal Constitution and New York's double jeopardy law.

Hit team also accused state and federal prosecutors of using him as a "pawn" in a coordinated push to punish him twice for the killing.

Luigi is still awaiting sentencing in the federal case ... he did not come to a plea agreement with prosecutors, so he's essentially at the judge's mercy. Federal sentencing guidelines recommend between 24 and 30 years.