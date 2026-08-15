Luigi Mangione Reporter Reposts Comments Justifying Brian Thompson Killing

A Luigi Mangione fan who covered the trial via social media showed support for commenters justifying Brian Thompson death after Luigi pled guilty.

Here's the deal ... Lena Weissbrot is one of three Luigi supporters who call themselves the "Mangionistas" -- and they've regularly voiced their support for Luigi over the past year. The trio reportedly received press credentials from New York City as well to cover a pretrial hearing in the case.

Anyway ... Lena hopped on social media to share a video which focused on comments being made in support of Luigi -- writing, "Oh the comment section does not disappoint on this reel!! A plurality of people feel exactly like I do."

The comments are all critical of Thompson ... essentially arguing he deserved to die because of his work with UnitedHealthcare -- and disregarding his family's feelings because of the pain they feel the company has caused other families. Brian's family appeared in court on Friday.

As we reported ... Luigi pled guilty Friday to two federal stalking charges -- and admitted in open court that he killed Thompson.

A plea deal isn't in place ... so he's essentially thrown himself at the mercy of the court. Federal sentencing guidelines recommend anywhere from 24 to 30 years -- and the judge has already stated he'll have to serve at least 85% of the sentence.