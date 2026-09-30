Florida Man Accused of Killing 15 Dogs After Allegedly Setting His Home on Fire

15 dogs are dead after a Florida man allegedly turned his own home into a death trap ... with authorities saying the man admitted to soaking the place in gasoline and setting it ablaze while the animals were still inside.

Cops say Terrance Banks told them he poured gas across the floors of his Geneva home Monday, lit a piece of paper, and used it to ignite the fuel -- with the fire starting in the kitchen.

The ugliest part ... investigators say some of the dogs were locked in crates and had no shot at escaping the flames or smoke.

The initial arrest report counted six dogs dead and five severely injured, while officers say Banks told them there were as many as 19 dogs in the house.

The death toll later climbed to 15, according to local reports, while two surviving dogs were said to be receiving around-the-clock care.

Authorities say the house was basically destroyed by the blaze, with the structure deemed a total loss. Investigators believe Banks intentionally poured gasoline throughout the home before lighting it.

According to the report, Banks didn't make cops work too hard to figure out what happened, either ... the report says he made comments about setting the fire and asked deputies to take him to jail before later admitting during a recorded interview that he torched the house.

He also allegedly called his father after the fire started to tell him the house was burning.

Banks was arrested for second-degree arson and 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.