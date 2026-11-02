University of Michigan Student Arrested After Assaulting Jewish MAGA Activist on Video

A University of Michigan student is on video attacking two people during a heated argument over Islam ... shoving a Jewish MAGA activist to the ground before getting arrested while blurting out that she should have killed someone.

The heated incident unfolded Sunday as the student, who was not identified, approached a man sitting behind a table with a sign that asked, “Is Islam Compatible with the West?”

The angry student called the sign "f***ing stupid" and ordered them to turn over their "f***ing permit" before clapping her hands in his face, causing him to jerk his head backwards.

Check out the video, which has now gone viral ... the student defends her actions to other people who are filming her, saying she never put a hand on the man and calling everyone around her "f***ing anti-Muslim people"

She then zeroed in on conservative influencer Lizzy Benichou, who asked the student if the way she was dressed would be acceptable in Iran.

Well, that didn't go over so well, and it only led to the student shoving Lizzy to the ground. That's when police jumped in and arrested the student, who then yelled at Lizzy, "I should've f***ing killed you when I had the f***ing chance."

Campus police say the student was arrested, processed, and released.