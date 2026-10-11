Tiger Who Mauled Man to Death at UK Zoo Will Not Be Euthanized

The tiger who mauled a man to death after he entered its enclosure at a UK wildlife park will not be euthanized ... according to the zoo.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park announced Sunday that the tiger, named Altai, is "safe and well" and will not be put down following Saturday's deadly attack.

The park says it's received an outpouring of messages from people concerned about the animal's fate.

As we previously reported ... the incident happened Saturday afternoon when a man entered Altai's enclosure at the park in Doncaster, England.

England police: The man who suffered serious injuries after jumping into a Yorkshire tiger enclosure has died. https://t.co/KixvcA4YmY @WBC24News

South Yorkshire Police say the tiger attacked the man, causing serious injuries. Emergency crews responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As for Altai, the endangered Amur tiger arrived at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in February 2025 after traveling more than 1,100 miles from a zoo in Norway ... and the keepers at his new home just celebrated his 5th birthday on Instagram.

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The park previously described him as calm and curious and said he was brought in as part of an international breeding program aimed at protecting the endangered species.