Play video content Video: Fiona the Hippo's Final Exam Reveals What Led to Her Death Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona the Hippo's necropsy results found that no effort to save the animal would have worked after the beloved hippopotamus swallowed a knit hat.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared Friday that her necropsy showed the hat had been lodged in the middle of her small intestine for days before she died.

To put that in perspective, the piece of clothing was located about 50 feet from the end of her intestines.

Cincinnati Zoo's director of animal health, Dr. Mike Wenninger, said ... "Upper and lower GI endoscopy were unable to reach the object. The location and anatomy made laparoscopic removal impossible. No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked."

We reported earlier ... Fiona ate the hat last week after a child threw it into the enclosure. In a freak accident, the hat managed to hit a fan and slip past a gap to find its way into Fiona's habitat.

Unfortunately, vets who tried to remove it were unsuccessful.