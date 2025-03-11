Morbidly Obese Black Panther Disappoints Tourists at Zoo, on Video

Play video content NewsX/Joseph Golder

Tourists hoping to marvel at a majestic black panther at a Chinese zoo may have thought they wandered into the hippo section ... because the predator's belly was dragging nearly down to the ground!!!

Superhero movies have given black panthers global notoriety in the past decade, but video from inside the Chengdu Zoo in Sichuan Province this week revealed a jungle cat more closely resembling Garfield.

The fat feline gingerly waddles around the enclosure ... each step appearing to be a calculated task to keep her stomach from scraping the dirt.

The panther appeared to be bashful from all the attention and tried to find cover behind a tree, away from all those pointing fingers -- but with her ginormous frame, we can clearly see there's no privacy there.

Onlookers thought the panther might be pregnant, but nope -- her handlers have just been overfeeding the pudgy pussycat.

The zoo owned up to being the reason the panther is so chubby, with one handler saying, "We are reducing the amount of food! We will start by reducing the beef and other things."