New Giant Pandas Bao Li, Qing Bao Arrive at D.C.'s National Zoo

Play video content X/@nationalzoo

It's not Trump and Vance, or Harris and Walz grabbing all the attention in Washington, D.C. ... instead, it's Bao Li and Qing Bao -- the new giant pandas at the National Zoo.

The duo arrived in style Tuesday -- flying private, on a FedEx cargo jet, from China ... and as soon as they got to their new home, they got the celeb treatment. News choppers tracked their journey from the airport ... and the zoo released video of them settling into their enclosure.

The reason folks lined up outside the zoo hoping to catch just a glimpse of Bao and Qing is because the zoo's been panda-less for a year now. Last fall the National Zoo sent its last 3 pandas back to China, and no one knew when, or if, it would get any back.

Well, the new, goofy fluff balls seem totally comfy in their new crib -- chomping on bamboo stalks and rolling around. Their adoring public will have to be satisfied with whatever images the zoo releases, because they're in quarantine while they get acclimated.

Funny thing is ... the public's first chance to visit them in person will come January 24, the same week our next president is sworn in.