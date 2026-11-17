Former WWE star Dana Brooke, now known as Ash By Elegance, is gearing up for the biggest victory of her life -- she's having a baby boy!!!

The former TNA Knockouts Champion, whose real name is Ashley Mae, joined "TMZ Inside The Ring" where she revealed she's 32 weeks pregnant, opening up about a devastating miscarriage and a terrifying health battle that nearly took her life.

Ashley tells us she first became pregnant in August 2025, prompting her shocking retirement announcement from TNA. But just two months later, she suffered a miscarriage, leaving her devastated.

Things took another frightening turn when she began experiencing severe stomach pain and internal bleeding, eventually landing in the ICU in February 2026. Ashley says she required three blood transfusions and was transferred between three hospitals as doctors struggled to figure out what was wrong.

After months of uncertainty, she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in May, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition requiring ongoing treatment.

But just weeks later, Ashley discovered she was pregnant again ... and says her baby boy has been nothing short of a miracle!

She tells us her pregnancy has actually helped send her Crohn's into clinical remission, and she hasn't experienced any flare-ups since the early stages of her pregnancy.

Ashley says she's feeling better than ever, despite doctors classifying her pregnancy as high-risk. She's already named her son Kairos, meaning "divine timing," and is scheduled to welcome him via C-section on January 11, 2027.

As for wrestling, Ashley reveals her TNA contract expires at the end of December, but says the company has left the door open for her return. She hopes to step back into the ring someday and show her son just how much of a badass his mom is.