Ex-WWE Star Eva Marie Says She's Single, Not Looking to Date

Play video content Video: Eva Marie Talks Being Single After Divorce TMZ.com

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is single as a dollar bill ... and she tells us she's not currently looking for a man following her divorce.

Eva joined TMZ's "Inside the Ring" podcast and opened up about her dating life ... or lack thereof ... revealing she isn't currently seeing anyone and doesn't even have any prospects on the horizon.

The former "Total Divas" star finalized her divorce from Jonathan Coyle in August 2025 after nearly 10 years of marriage ... telling us she's now focused on herself and everything she has going on.

When asked if she was dating, Eva admitted she wasn't sure how to answer ... explaining that while she could technically say she was, that would require actually going on a date.

She also said she's never used a dating app and doesn't spend time at bars trying to meet someone because she doesn't drink.

Eva acknowledged dating can be complicated at 42 ... especially because many of the men her age may already have children.

As for having children of her own ... Eva said she doesn't think kids are in the cards for her.

The former WWE star has plenty keeping her busy ... she continues to work with her NEM Recovery centers and recently relaunched her NEM Fit fitness app.

She's also creating exclusive content and is set to appear on a new Netflix reality show hosted by Alan Ritchson ... which is expected to premiere in early 2027.

Eva said filming the show reignited her love for being in front of the camera ... and teased that viewers will see a different side of her.

For now, it sounds like Eva is perfectly comfortable flying solo.